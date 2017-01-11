In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, right, shake hands after their trilateral meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Iran on Wednesday for trilateral talks with Tehran and Azerbaijan, offered his support to the Islamic Republic's nuclear deal under threat by President Donald Trump's refusal to re-certify the accord. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)