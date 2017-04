FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis is flanked by Kiko Arguello, left, a founder of the Neocatechumenal Way missionary movement as he arrives for an audience in the Paul VI hall, at the Vatican. For years, local Catholics on the Pacific U.S. territory of Guam have complained about the presence of the Neocatechumenal Way in their parishes and about the movement's unusual liturgical practices. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca, File)