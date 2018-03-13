A letter by retired Pope Benedict is seen in this photo released on March 13, 2018 that the Vatican admitted was doctored, by blurring its final two lines, where retired Pope Benedict begins to acknowledge that he didn't read an 11-volume set of books about Pope Francis' theology, seen at right, and doesn't have time to comment them. On Wednesday, March 21, 2018, the Vatican announced that head of Vatican's communications department, Mons. Dario Vigano', had resigned over a scandal about the letter that he mischaracterized in public and then digitally manipulated in this photograph sent to the media. (Vatican Media photo via AP, file)