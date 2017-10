A man walks by the U.N buffer zone, is seen an abandoned building in the background, as on the wall reads "Federal Solution" in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. The United Nations Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) says that it regrets a decision by Turkish Cypriot authorities to start imposing taxes and fees on humanitarian goods delivered to Greek Cypriots in the breakaway north of the ethnically split island. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)