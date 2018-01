A man walks past a building defaced with a message that reads in Spanish: "10 million for the Pope (to travel) and we die in our towns', in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is asking the country to receive Pope Francis in a "climate of respect," hours after three Roman Catholic churches were firebombed and a note left at the scene threatening the pontiff. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)