A man walks past damaged windows of a building housing the studios of director Alexei Uchitel after unidentified assailants attempted to set fire to this building in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Police in St. Petersburg say they are searching for unidentified assailants who have attempted to set fire to a building housing the studios of director Alexei Uchitel whose film "Matilda," about the last Russian czar's affair with a ballerina has fueled controversy. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)