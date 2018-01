A man waves a Chilean flag as Pope Francis recites the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Pope Francis says while fear of migrants is “legitimate’ it’s a sin if that causes hostility. Francis invited migrants, refugees, asylum-seekers, newly arrived immigrants and second-generation immigrant families to a special Mass he celebrated Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)