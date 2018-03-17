This March 17, 2018 file photo shows a print out of the letter by Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI that was released by the Vatican after coming under criticism for previously selectively citing it in a press release and digitally manipulating a photograph of it. On Wednesday, March 21, 2018, the Vatican announced that its head of communications department, Mons. Dario Vigano', had resigned over a scandal about the letter that he mischaracterized in public and then digitally manipulated in a photograph sent to the media. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)