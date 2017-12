The Master of Pontifical Liturgical Ceremonies Guido Marini stands next to the coffin during a funeral service for late Cardinal Bernard Law, at St. Peter's basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Law, who died Wednesday at age 86, resigned in disgrace as archbishop of Boston in 2002 after revelations that he covered up for dozens of priests who raped and sexually molested children, moving them to different parishes without telling parents or police. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)