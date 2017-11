Monsignor Fernando Ramos, president of the Episcopal Conference and organizer of Pope Francis' upcoming visit, left, shakes hands with Jose Garcia, who lives at the House of Christ and Benito Baranda home for the elderly and has been selected to meet the pontiff, at the end of a press conference regarding the pontiff's agenda, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Pope Francis' week-long visit to Chile and Peru will be in January 2018. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)