Monsignor Santiago Silva, left, and Monsignor Fernando Ramos, right, President and General Secretary of Episcopal Conference of Chile take part in a press conference about Pope Francis' recent letter, in Punta de Tralca, Chile, Wednesay, April 11, 2018. In an extraordinary letter published Wednesday, Pope Francis admitted he made "grave errors" in judgment in Chile's sex abuse scandal on Wednesday and invited the abuse victims he had discredited to Rome to beg their forgiveness. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)