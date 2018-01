Nuns wave from behind a gate as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis for a mid-morning prayer with contemplative nuns at the Shrine of Our Lord of the Miracles in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Francis is wrapping up the most contested, violent trip of his papacy Sunday with a series of meetings with Peruvian church leaders and a final Mass at an air base in Peru's capital.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)