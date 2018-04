People hold candles as they attend a prayer vigil for terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, April 26, 2018. The British hospital treating Alfie Evans withdrew his life support Monday after a series of court rulings sided with the doctors and blocked further medical treatment. On Wednesday the Court of Appeal rejected a new bid by the parents to take Alfie to the Vatican's hospital in Rome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)