People sit under images of the Pope during a national sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. Opposition leaders are demanding immediate presidential elections. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
People sit under images of the Pope during a national sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. Opposition leaders are demanding immediate presidential elections. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
People sit under images of the Pope during a national sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 15, 2017. Opposition leaders are demanding immediate presidential elections. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)