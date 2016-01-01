In this late Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 photo provided by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, ministry employees lift a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia. Rescue workers on Tuesday, Dec. 27, found a flight recorder from the Russian plane that crashed into the Black Sea over the weekend, the defense ministry said. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from Sochi. (Vladimir Velengurin/Emergency Situations Ministry Photo via AP)