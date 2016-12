Russian Emergency Ministry employees lift a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Investigators have recovered the flight-data recorder from a crashed Russian military plane. Teams are beginning to review the data to learn why the jet went down shortly after taking off Sunday from the city of Sochi. The crash killed all 92 people aboard the Tu-154, including members of a famous choir. (AP Photo/Viktor Klyushin)