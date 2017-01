Men play backgammon in the Turkish Cypriots breakaway area at northern divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Experts from the United Nations, Cyprus' Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities as well as from the island's three 'guarantors' Britain, Greece and Turkey will meet in a Swiss resort for three days starting on Wednesday to pinpoint the key differences between the sides on the make-up of post reunification security arrangements. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)