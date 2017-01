At the end of a consistory ceremony Pope Francis and a group of cardinals meet with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a chapel at the Vatican, on Nov. 19, 2016. Pope Francis created 17 new Cardinals in St. Peter's Basilica, during an Ordinary Public Consistory he had convoked for that purpose: 13 Cardinal-electors, and four Cardinals above the age of 80, who received the "Red Hat" in recognition of their exemplary service to the Church and witness to the Gospel.