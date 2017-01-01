In this May 24, 2014, file photo, China's Harbin (112) guided missile destroyer and DDG-139 Ningbo Sovremenny class Type-956EM destroyer, right, take part in a week-long China-Russia "Joint Sea-2014" navy exercise at the East China Sea off Shanghai, China. A Chinese navy task force wrapped up visits to four Persian Gulf states as the increasingly capable maritime force grows its presence in the strategically vital region. The three ships, including Harbin, departed Kuwait on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, after stopping in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the Defense Ministry said on its website Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (Chinatopix via AP)