FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis greets corrections officers at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, during his visit there. A New Jersey teenager has admitted plotting to kill Pope Francis when he visited Philadelphia in 2015. Seventeen-year-old Santos Colon Jr. pleaded guilty as an adult Monday, April 3, 2017, to attempting to provide material support to terrorists. The Lindenwold resident faces up to 15 years in prison. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times, Pool)