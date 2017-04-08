Sections
Sections
Top Stories
Watch
U.S.
International
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Shows
Shows
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
Nightline
20/20
This Week
What Would You Do?
Live
Live
RADAR: Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain hitting parts of the Central US
Alpacas graze at the Stargazer Ranch in Loveland, CO
Cape May beach cam in New Jersey
Atlantic coast in Gloucester, Mass. from Bass Rocks Ocean Inn
Loch Arbor beach cam in New Jersey
More
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Search
Menu
ABC News
Log In
U.S.
International
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
…
…
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Privacy Policy
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Shows
Good Morning America
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
World News Tonight
Nightline
Nightline
20/20
20/20
This Week
This Week
What Would You Do?
What Would You Do?
Live
Watch
WireAP_4499406bd2514da0a5a831428f6591ab
+
−
Pope Francis salutes the faithful as he leaves St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome after presiding over a vigil prayer, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
WireAP_4499406bd2514da0a5a831428f6591ab
All ABC News Photos
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.