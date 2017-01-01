FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015 file photo, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, right, hugs Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica during the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year, at the Vatican. A "modest" 90th birthday party is being planned for Benedict XVI, who stunned the Catholic church by resigning in 2013. His aide, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, says Benedict's birthday, which falls on Easter Sunday this year, will be celebrated on Monday in Bavarian style in keeping with the emeritus pontiff's roots. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)