FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015. filer, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI attends a Mass prior to the opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica, formally starting the Jubilee of Mercy, at the Vatican. A "modest" 90th birthday party is being planned for Benedict XVI, who stunned the Catholic church by resigning in 2013. His aide, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, says Benedict's birthday, which falls on Easter Sunday this year, will be celebrated on Monday in Bavarian style in keeping with the emeritus pontiff's roots. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)