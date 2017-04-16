U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, shakes hands with U.S. Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the United Nations Command, US Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command before a dinner with soldiers and family members after Easter Sunday church services at a military base in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Pence said Sunday that North Korea's "provocation" underscored the risks faced by American and South Korean service members, hours after the North conducted a failed missile launch shortly before Pence's arrival. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)