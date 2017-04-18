A worker puts the finishing touch on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, April 18, 2017. Leaders of 28 countries are set to attend the Chinese summit showcasing President Xi Jinping's signature foreign policy plan, but few will hail from major Western countries. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that Vladmir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Spain's Mariano Rajoy are among those slated to appear next month in Beijing for a summit to discuss Xi's "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure investment program to stitch together the Eurasian continent. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)