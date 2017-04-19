Olena Zerkal, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, seond left, and Roman Kolodkin, head of the legal department of the Russian Foreign Affairs ministry, third from right, listen to presiding Abraham as he reads the World Court's order on provisional measures in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in the case brought by the Ukraine against Russia accusing Moscow of financing separatist rebels and racially discriminating against ethnic Tartars and Ukrainians in the annexed Crimea peninsula. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)