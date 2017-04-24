Sections
Sections
Top Stories
Watch
U.S.
International
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Shows
Shows
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
Nightline
20/20
This Week
What Would You Do?
Live
Live
Former Pres. Obama discusses community organizing in Chicago
'UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples' 10th anniversary news conference
UN's 'It Takes a World:' Ending violence against children
Dow Jones Industrial Average
RADAR: Rounds of Heavy Rain Slamming Parts of the Southeast
Bald eagle and family in Fort Myers, Fla.
Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park
Now on ABC News
Beluga whales at the Georgia Aquarium
Barrier reef cam from the Georgia Aquarium
Alpacas graze at the Stargazer Ranch in Loveland, CO
Jacksonville Pier in Florida
More
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Search
Menu
ABC News
Log In
U.S.
International
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
…
…
Entertainment
Virtual Reality
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Privacy Policy
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Shows
Good Morning America
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
World News Tonight
Nightline
Nightline
20/20
20/20
This Week
This Week
What Would You Do?
What Would You Do?
Live
Watch
WireAP_6bd1217552db4e30af92901996cad4f4
+
−
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian parliament in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 24, 2017. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
WireAP_6bd1217552db4e30af92901996cad4f4
All ABC News Photos
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.