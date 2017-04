Police officers stand guard at a square in anticipation of protests in downtown Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Regular police and riot police are positioned in central Moscow waiting for protests called for by the opposition movement Open Russia to oppose president Putin's run for the 2018 presidential elections in Russia. In the background, the monument to Cyril and Methodius, founders of the Cyrillic alphabet. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)