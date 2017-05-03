Protesters wave banners with a picture of jailed Palestinian uprising leader Marwan Barghouti under a statue of Nelson Mandela, during a rally supporting hunger striking Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, who have been on an open-ended hunger strike for the past 17 days, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The prisoners launched the protest to press for better conditions, including family visits. Arabic reads "the uprising engineer and the symbol of national unity." (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)