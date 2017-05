In this photo taken May 4 2017, a shop selling souvenirs displays a photo of Francisco and Jacinta Marto near the house where they lived in the village of Aljustrel, outside Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize Francisco and Jacinta Marto, two Portuguese shepherd children who say they saw visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)