Joao Batista, left, and Lucila Yurie, from Brazil, deliver a statement at the Fatima Sanctuary Thursday, May 11 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Batista and Yuri are the parents of a boy whose surprise recovery from a severe brain injury was used by the Vatican to make two Portuguese children saints. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize Jacinta and Francisco Marto, two Portuguese shepherd children whose "visions" of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the sleepy farming town of Fatima into a major Catholic pilgrimage site. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)