This photo from an anonymous source provided by the Dutch Public Prosecution's Office (OM) and Joint Criminal Investigation Team (JIT), shows a Buk-Telar missile launching system probably taken on July 17, 2014, in the town of Makeevka, Ukraine. The JIT presumes that the picture contains the BUK-Telar which is responsible for downing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. An international team investigating the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014 is appealing for information about the photograph that prosecutors believe features the Buk rocket that blew the passenger jet out of the sky, killing all 298 on board and Dutch National Prosecution Office spokeswoman Elsbeth Kleibeuker said Thursday Oct. 19, 2017, that the photo of the missile was recently received by investigators via a website to which members of the public can anonymously post evidence. (Joint Criminal Investigation Team ( JIT ), via AP)