PHOTO: A child embraces Pope Francis in the offertory during a Mass at the Maquehue Air Base, in Temuco, Chile, Jan. 17, 2018. Francis is paying homage to Chileans who were tortured or killed at the air base.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
