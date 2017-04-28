Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meeting with Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt, April 28, 2017. Pope Francis is on a two-day visit to Egypt and will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, head of the Coptic Orthodox Church Pope Tawadros II, and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmed al-Tayeb. As well as holding a mass in the Air Defense Stadium north-east of Cairo.