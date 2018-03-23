A garbage sample is pulled out of the ocean at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP), located between halfway between Hawaii and California, in a photo provided by The Ocean Cleanup on March 23, 2018. According to research by a team of scientists with The Ocean Cleanup Foundation, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean is now estimated to contain around 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic weighing 80,000 tons, sixteen times more than previously estimated.