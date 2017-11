In this photo taken in Nov. 7 1918, provided by Russian State Archive of Social and Political History, Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin addresses a crowd during the first year of Revolution in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. The 1917 Bolshevik Revolution was long before the digital revolution allowed anyone to instantly document events. But the clumsy cameras of the time still caught some images that capture the period's drama. (Russian State Archive of Social and Political History via AP)