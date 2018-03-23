PHOTO: A photo made available by The Ocean Cleanup on 23 March 2018 shows plastic samples pulled from the ocean at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP), located between halfway between Hawaii and California.
An undated handout photo made available by The Ocean Cleanup on March 23, 2018 shows plastic samples that were pulled out of the ocean at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP), located between halfway between Hawaii and California. According to research by a team of scientists the Great Pacific Garbage Patch found to have sixteen times more plastic than previously estimated.
THE OCEAN CLEANUP HANDOUT/EPA/Rex via Shutterstock
