Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on April 19, 2005, soon after his election. Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, who chose the name of Pope Benedict XVI, will officially start his pontificate as the 265th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church with a solemn Mass on Sunday.
Domenico Stinellis/AP Photo
