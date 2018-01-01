Pope Francis greets Mapuches in an offertory of a Mass at the Maquehue Air Base, in Temuco, Chile, Jan. 17, 2018. Francis made comments urging the Mapuche people to reject violence in pushing their cause, while celebrating Mass in Temuco, the capital of the Araucania region, where many of Chile's estimated 1 million people of Mapuche descent live.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
YOU JUST SAW:
PHOTO: Pope Francis greets Mapuches in an offertory of a Mass at the Maquehue Air Base, in Temuco, Chile, Jan. 17, 2018.