In this photo released by Radical party Press Servise, a medic gives first aid to lawmaker Igor Mosiychuk, who was injured in an explosion, in a city hospital in Kiev, Ukraine, early hours Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said a policeman has been killed and four other people including a parliament member injured by an explosion in the capital that it considers a terrorist attack. (Ukrainian Radical Party Press Servise via AP)