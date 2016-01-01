PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, puts flowers, as he attends a farewell ceremony for the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2016.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, puts flowers, as he attends a farewell ceremony for the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2016.
Alexei Nikolsky/AP Photo
YOU JUST SAW:
PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, puts flowers, as he attends a farewell ceremony for the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2016.