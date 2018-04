In this photo taken Saturday, March 24, 2018, a man holds a Croatian flag and stands by banners that read: ''No Istanbul Convention in Croatia'' during a protest against an international convention they say indirectly legalizes gay marriages and gives rights to transgender people, in Zagreb, Croatia. Croatian lawmakers have approved an international treaty on women's rights despite fierce opposition and protests from right-wing groups and the Catholic Church. The parliament on Friday, April 13 voted 110-30 to back the Istanbul Convention, which also has caused divisions within the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union party. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)