This photo shows a complete copy of a letter by Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI about Pope Francis that the Vatican released Saturday, March 17, 2018, after coming under blistering criticism for previously selectively citing it in a press release and digitally manipulating a photograph of it. The previously hidden part of the letter, the Vatican blurred the final two lines of the letter's first page, provides the real explanation why Benedict refused to provide commentary on a new Vatican-published compilation of books about Francis' theological and philosophical background that was released to mark his fifth anniversary as pope. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)