In this photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, a damaged statue of Vladimir Lenin stands in Debaltseve, Ukraine. The Ukrainian Army shot up the statue for target practice while it occupied the town, sieged by separatist rebels who captured it in February 2015 at the end of one of the most devastating battles during the conflict in Ukraine's east. The thousands of statues of Vladimir Lenin spread across the vast region bring to mind poet Vladimir Mayakovsky's ringing line of devotion: "Lenin lived, Lenin lives, Lenin will live." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)