Pope Francis, bottom right, delivers his message at Milan's Forlanini neighborhood known as Case Bianche (white houses), as part of his one-day pastoral visit to Monza and Milan, Italy’s second-largest city, Saturday, March 25, 2017. The pope's first stop Saturday is a housing project on the outskirts of Italy's fashion and finance capital, a stop that underlines the pope's view that the peripheries offer a better view of reality than well-tended and prosperous city centers. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)