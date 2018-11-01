FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis holds the book of the Gospel as he celebrates the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. The Vatican was so concerned about fallout from Chile’s most notorious pedophile priest that it planned to ask three Chilean bishops accused of knowing about his crimes to resign and take a year’s sabbatical, according to a confidential 2015 letter from Pope Francis obtained by The Associated Press. The Jan. 31, 2015 letter details the behind-the-scenes maneuvering to deal with prelates connected to the disgraced Rev. Fernando Karadima and accused of covering up his crimes. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)