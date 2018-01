Pope Francis attends a Marian prayer celebrating the Virgin of La Puerta of Otuzco, at Plaza de Armas, in Trujillo, Peru, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Francis called women, mothers and grandmothers the guiding force for families. But he said women are nevertheless victims of "femicide and many situations of violence that are kept quiet behind so many walls." (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)