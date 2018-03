Pope Francis, white figure at center, arrives for a meeting with the Sant'Egidio community, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its foundation, inside Santa Maria in Trastevere basilica, in Rome, Sunday, March 11, 2018. Francis is visiting a Rome-based Catholic organization that has mediated peace accords in Africa and helps Syrian refugees to reach Italy safely. (Filippo Monteforte/Pool Photo via AP)