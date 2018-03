FILE - In tis Sept. 24, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis listens to applause before addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, making history as the first pontiff to do so. Pope Francis’ humble sense of empathy him admirers around the globe but as he marks his 5th anniversary Tuesday, March 13, 2018, criticism is growing for the merciful causes he has embraced, and those he has neglected. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)