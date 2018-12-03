FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis shakes hands with a Vatican Swiss guard as he leaves after a morning session of the Synod of bishops, at the Vatican. When Cardinal Mario Jorge Bergoglio appeared five years ago, on March 13, 2013, at the main window of St. Peter’s Loggia in a white cassock and without solemnity greeted the chanting crowd in the square with a casual ‘buonasera’ (good evening) it was immediately apparent that Pope Francis’s style would be different, folksier than that of other popes. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)